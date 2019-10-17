Vaping concerns heat up

Editor’s note: This is part one of a series of articles looking at what some public health officials and politicians have called a “vaping epidemic.” The Quill looks at the issue as it stands in Missouri from the perspective of politics, public health, economics and education. Watch for part two next week.
"This is truly an epidemic and it is critical that action be taken to protect the health and well-being of Missouri’s youth,” Gov. Mike Parson said this week during a speech given from his office in Jefferson City.
After making his comments Tuesday, Parson signed an executive order to direct the state Departments of Health and Senior Services, Elementary and Secondary Education, and Public Safety to use existing resources to develop a statewide campaign to educate, warn and deter Missouri’s youth from using or vaping devices.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), electronic cigarettes, commonly called “vape pens” or “vapes,” produce an aerosol by heating a liquid, usually with nicotine, along with flavoring and other chemicals to help make the aerosol. The user inhales the aerosol and bystanders can also breathe it in when the user exhales.
Parson said he wants to see the agencies’ plan within 30 days of signing the executive order.
The governor also signed letters of support to the Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in their efforts to address what public officials are calling a vaping epidemic.
Other states have been addressing the issue more harshly. In September the state of Michigan banned flavored e-cigarettes and vape products and soon, after Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, Oregon, Montana and Washington followed suit. There have also been talks of a ban at the federal level by the administration of President Donald Trump.
The CDC, which is actively studying the vaping issue, reports that, as of Oct. 8, 1,299 cases of lung injury across the country have been connected to vaping products, 22 of which were reported in Missouri.
Twenty-six vaping-related deaths have been reported in 21 states; one of those was reported in September in Missouri.
According to the CDC, the majority of the lung injuries are developing in people between 15 and 24 years old. It’s a stark contrast, officials note, to cigarette-related illnesses such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which tends to develop in most smokers who are 40 or older, according to a study by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.
The CDC is investigating the root cause of the increases in lung diseases, but it says it has possibly narrowed it down to illegal tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) cartridges. Seventy-six percent of the 573 people surveyed by the agency reported to using THC and nicotine cartridges before developing symptoms.
Currently, the CDC advises everyone to avoid vapes containing THC and to not buy products off the street or modify existing products.
Even though the World Health Organization has reported a decline in global smoking, vaping has been on the rise; Euromonitor International reports over 40 million adults using vaping products worldwide, with an estimated 16 million being in the U.S.
However, one of the main concerns in the United States has been the drastic increase of youth vaping.
A 2018 National Youth Tobacco Survey shows the use of vaping devices among high school students increased by 78% between 2017 and 2018. Many of those surveyed reportedly were using an e-cigarette made by Juul Labs, which as of 2018, gained a 72% market share of the vaping market.
Altria, formerly known as Philip Morris, acquired a 35% stake in Juul the same year.
Many Juul devices can be small and easy to conceal — some devices look just like USB thumb drives.
“The products aren’t just dangerous. Under state law, it’s illegal for minors to be vaping and for retailers to sell these products to anyone under the age of 18,” said Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten.
According to a 2018 Missouri Student Survey, 26.9% of Missouri teens reported to using a vaping device at some point in their lives.
It is not yet known if vaping devices could have long-term health consequences or if banning flavored vaping products will effectively combat youth vaping. Blank cartridges and refill kits can be bought online through a number of shopping apps such as Amazon and Wish.
What is known, officials agree, is that the issue deserves a more in-depth look.
