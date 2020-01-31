A West Plains teen has been charged after allegedly entering a home through a window after being told to leave, then slamming his pregnant girlfriend’s head against a wall several times.
Tristen T. Wilson, 17, Crestwood Circle, was arrested Jan. 25 on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree domestic assault and first-degree endangering the welfare of an unborn child creating a substantial risk. He is held on $50,000 bail, according to court records
The incident reportedly happened Sept. 17 when Wilson reportedly went to his girlfriend’s home. After she told him she didn’t want him to be there Wilson, allegedly removed an air conditioning unit from a window, entered the home through that window and grabbed the woman, slamming her head in to the wall near the back door about a half dozen times, according to documents submitted to the court.
She told West Plains Police Officer Shannon Sisney she couldn’t remember if she lost consciousness or not, but remembered calling her mother and said she felt very dizzy. Sisney reported the woman was six months pregnant and wasn’t sure if there had been any trauma to her abdomen or not.
The report added that Wilson did not live with the girlfriend, has previously had to ask permission before staying there and had no property at her home.
