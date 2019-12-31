A third suspect has been arrested on a grand jury indictment in connection with the July 2019 thefts of two John Deere utility vehicles from Heritage Tractor on north U.S. 63.
Dakota Lee Violett, 23, Seventh Street, was taken into custody at 5:15 a.m. Sunday on Missouri Avenue on a charge of stealing $25,000 or more. He is held on $10,000 bail.
Two other West Plains men have been charged and arrested in connection with the July thefts of two John Deere UTVs from Heritage Tractor on north U.S. 63, the crime reportedly motivated by the promise of drugs and cash to two men, who allegedly delivered them to a broker.
Grand jury indictments were also issued prior to the arrests of Leslie Owen Collins, 45, Private Road 1260, taken into custody Dec. 2 and Maverick Lee Price, 20, Pearl Circle, arrested Dec. 10, both also charged with stealing $25,000 or more.
Collins was released on $10,000 bail and Price was held on $10,000 bail, then released on his own recognizance, according to court records.
West Plains Police Department Detective Bryan Brauer, in documents submitted to prosecutors, reported the new vehicles had been valued at $19,500 each and were driven away from the location of the theft.
During the investigation he and Detective Joe Neuschwander spoke with a man about a week after the thefts who told them Price and Violett had taken them and added he saw the two UTVs at Collins’ property.
In a later interview, the witness reportedly informed the detectives he brokered a deal for the utility vehicles with Collins in exchange for drugs, then told Price and Violett how to steal them, adding the alleged thieves got an ounce of “dope” each and $250 after delivering the vehicles to Collins’ house.
The witness said he didn’t know where the UTVs went after that. Two days later, Brauer went to Collins’ home with a state trooper and special investigator, and Collins reportedly first denied knowing anything about the vehicles before admitting he did see two of them parked behind his house, but didn’t know where they came from or where they went.
Eight days after that, law enforcement arrested Price, who was an occupant of a vehicle that crashed as it was pursued by deputies; the vehicle had earlier been reported stolen.
When asked about the theft Price reportedly refused to speak to Brauer about it.
On July 30, Brauer and a county investigator returned to Collins’ house, where at first Collins reportedly told them he didn’t know anything about any UTVs, then said he had only seen one, adding before walking away that they should file charges on him if they wanted to.
The two vehicles, a green and yellow four seat Gator and a camouflage four seat UTV, have not been located as of Aug. 1, Brauer said.
