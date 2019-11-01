To help residents with falling leaves, beginning today, the compost site located at the West Plains Solid Waste Transfer Station, 1853 Good Hard Drive, will remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week for the month of November.
Residents should empty the leaves from bags or containers and take the bags and/or containers with them, said city officials. There is no charge for bringing leaves to the site.
For residents who cannot take their leaves to the site or prefer for city crews to pick them up at their residence, sanitation crews will collect the leaves for a fee. Those residents should call city hall, 256-7176 or the Sanitation Department, 255-2330, before 4 p.m. on Thursdays, and leave a name and address.
Leaves will be collected on Fridays. The fee is $5 for the first six bags and 50 cents for each additional bag.
Customers will be billed for the service on their utility bill.
