A Mtn. View man, who allegedly broke into one vehicle and stole another in late December 2019, is now charged in connection with the theft of a third vehicle shortly after a run-in with Mtn. View police that same day.
Wayne M. Sechrest, 23, was charged April 16 with first-degree tampering. Prosecutors allege that, on Dec. 27, Sechrest stole a 2001 Buick Regal from a home on East Third Street shortly after he was confronted by Mtn. View Police Officer Charles Brown about a chainsaw reported stolen from a pickup truck earlier that day.
Brown reported he was investigating the theft and was told by witnesses Sechrest had been bragging about breaking into and stealing vehicles. The officer said he spotted Sechrest with the chainsaw and as he approached to question him about it, Sechrest fled.
Mtn. View Police Detective Stetson Schwien reported that around midnight that evening, Sechrest picked up two passengers in Montier in Shannon County while driving the Buick. The passengers told police Sechrest told them the vehicle belonged to his girlfriend.
The vehicle was reportedly later found in the Birch Tree area in a ditch, with a busted-out back window, appearing as if chains were attached to it in an attempt to pull it from the ditch. A charred cardboard box was reportedly in the front seat as if someone had attempted to set fire to it.
The passengers were reportedly dropped off by Sechrest in Birch Tree and he picked them up later near Birch Tree, driving a GMC Jimmy, also allegedly stolen by Sechrest. The witnesses reportedly implicated Sechrest in the crimes after Sechrest’s girlfriend, Melissa Jacobson, 33, Willow Springs, fired a shotgun into the Jimmy while the three of them were in it.
Sechrest then drove the passengers to their home and allegedly left a rifle stolen from the Jimmy there, according to law enforcement reports.
One of the injured passengers sought treatment for a gunshot wound the next day at Mercy St. Francis Hospital in Mtn. View and told Schwien about the incident, leading to charges of first-degree assault resulting in serious injury and armed criminal action against Jacobson. Court records show Jacobson pleaded guilty to two charges of second-degree assault March 17 in Shannon County and was sentenced to five years in prison on each charge, the sentences to run consecutively.
Six days after Jacobson fired a gun into the vehicle Sechrest was driving, Jacobson and Sechrest allegedly assaulted a man in Oregon County with an ax handle and stole items from his vehicle; as a result, both face charges of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, first-degree assault or attempted assault and stealing by physically taking.
Those cases are still pending, according to court records. Additionally, Sechrest has unresolved charges of first-degree property damage with intent to steal in Howell County, and unlawful possession of a firearm and stealing a firearm in Shannon County.
Jacobson has Shannon County charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm filed in October 2019 that are likewise unresolved, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.