West Plains Area Farmers Market (WPAFM) will have live demonstrations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday during the weekly outdoor market.
Ring designer Papi’s Perfect Imperfections will show how his company makes custom rings, and metalwork artists Raven Wolf Forge & Wares will have a live forge onsite, creating knives, chisels and tools.
Other market vendors will be on hand selling seasonal vegetables, eggs, honey, a variety of meats, jams and jellies, breads and kombucha. Crafters will also have a variety of items including natural dog treats, hand-crafted decor, soaps, jewelry and leather apparel.
All products are locally grown and created on vendors’ farms and properties. The area surrounding the outdoor open-air pavilion is grassy for vendors to be appropriately spaced from one another and for guests to roam. Hand sanitizers will be available.
The market is located in the pavilion on the south side of East Towne Village on Bill Virdon Boulevard, less than half a mile east of the civic center, across from Dollar General.
