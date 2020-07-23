An Alton man has been charged with second-degree child molestation of a child younger than 12 years old; and first-offense sexual misconduct involving a child younger than age 15.
The charges were filed July 6 in Oregon County against Edwin Charles Bettis, 70; both are felonies. An investigation into the allegations began in July 2018, according to court documents.
A family member of the alleged victim called the Oregon County Sheriff’s Department to report Bettis had exposed his genitals to the child, 10 years old at the time of the incident, and touched her “private areas.”
The child was referred to the Child Advocacy Center in West Plains and a report regarding the incident was provided to law enforcement. In late November 2018, Bettis was interviewed by Oregon County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Rich Matteson.
Matteson stated that Bettis at first denied the alleged incident happened, but after being confronted with statements the child and the child’s mother made about the incident, he reportedly admitted he had called to the child in order to expose himself to her, then told her not to tell anyone.
He also admitted to touching her inappropriately, according to Matteson’s report. Court records show no warrant or summons has been issued for Bettis, but a court appearance has been set for Aug. 7.
