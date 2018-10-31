Howell County Clerk Dennis Vonallmen has announced polling locations in the county for the Nov. 6 general election.
Benton 1 Precinct will vote in the Moody Community Building and Benton 2, in the South Fork School building.
Chapel Precinct voters will cast ballots at the Forest Dell community Building, Dry Creek voters at the Pomona Fire Station and Goldsberry voters at the Mtn. View Community Center.
Howell 1 Precinct votes will be submitted at the First Church of God in West Plains, Howell 2 at the National Guard Armory, Howell 3 at the Howell County Courthouse, Howell 4 at the West Plains Civic Center, Howell 5 at United Freewill Baptist Church and Howell 6 at Junction Hill School.
Howell 7 and Myatt 2 precinct residents will cast votes at the Brandsville City Hall.
Hutton Valley voters will go to the Hutton Valley Community Building to cast ballots. Myatt 1 residents will vote at the Lanton Fire Station.
Residents of the Siloam Springs Precinct will enter their ballots at the Pumpkin Center Fire Station. Sisson voters will go to the Bosserman Community Center.
In the South Fork Precinct, ballots will be cast at Good News Baptist Church, and in Spring Creek, at First Missionary Baptist Church.
Willow Springs 1 voters will go to the Ozark Family YMCA and Willow Springs 2 voters, to Willow Springs First Baptist Church.
Polling locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day.
Directions to each polling location are available online here. Voters who need help finding their location can call the clerk’s office, 256-2591.
