The trial of an Ozark County woman charged with murdering her teenage daughter in July 2017 and burning the girl's body to cover up the crime is on hold while motions by prosecutors and the defense are decided in court.
Rebecca Ruud, 42, Theodosia, was to have begun a bench trial on Dec. 14 before 31st Judicial Circuit Court Judge Calvin Holden in Taney County, on motions for a change of judge and change of venue from Ozark County.
She and codefendant Robert Peat, 34, Zanoni, are each charged with first-degree murder, abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, second-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence in a felony investigation and abandonment of a corpse.
Investigation into the incident began July 20, 2017, after Ruud reported her 16-year-old daughter, Savannah Leckie, missing via social media and later contacted law enforcement for help in the search.
Ruud and Peat were dating when the investigation began, and married Aug. 4, 2017, as investigators searched Ruud's property for evidence and cadaver dogs trained to detect human remains alerted on a burn pile near Ruud’s home. Bone fragments and teeth were found in the burn pile and identified as human, likely belonging to Leckie, after being examined by forensics experts.
The two were arrested separately on Aug. 21, 2017, after attempting to leave the state. Ruud was apprehended at a Greyhound bus station in Springfield in possession of a ticket to go out of the area. She has been jailed without bail since, and Peat was released on his own recognizance in July 2018 on the condition he live with family members and wear a GPS monitoring device.
In May 2019, Peat was allowed to remove the device, provided he reported twice a week to probationary services, according to court records.
Peat reportedly discovered a recording of a conversation made by Ruud between Ruud and a public defender, during which Ruud allegedly incriminates herself in some of the charges. Ozark County Prosecuting Attorney John Garrabrant filed motions before Holden to have the evidence allowed, but the motion was rejected in circuit court and appeals court on the basis doing so would violate attorney/client privilege.
Ruud's trial was canceled Dec. 1 due to pending appeals court and supreme court decisions, and on Dec. 17, her attorney, Public Defender Lauren Kate Welborn of Ava, filed a motion to disqualify Garrabrant and Assistant Attorney General Anthony Brown based on Peat's statement to Garrabrant regarding the recording.
Garrabrant maintains he never heard the recording itself, only Peat's statement that it contained evidence against Ruud, and said no attorney involved in the prosecution has heard the recording.
Garrabrant filed a writ of mandamus motion against Holden in Missouri State Supreme Court on Dec.21, in an attempt to compel the judge to perform his sworn duties regarding the case.
Brown represents Garrabrant in both cases and Garrabrant says if he is disqualified, Brown will take over prosecuting Ruud’s case; if both are disqualified, a special prosecutor may be appointed.
The trial has been scheduled and canceled six times since August 2018, according to court records. Peat is scheduled for a hearing Jan. 29 before Holden in Greene County.
