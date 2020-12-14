A Willow Springs man has been charged with first-degree child molestation and attempted forcible rape after a woman came forward about 18 years after the alleged assaults that she said happened in 2002 and 2005, when she was 12 and 15 years old.
Marvin Deward Burke, 53, was charged Dec. 2, arrested the next day and released on $10,000 bail, according to court records.
The alleged victim reported the incidents to law enforcement on Nov. 24, after seeing Burke at a relative's funeral about two weeks prior and he attempted to hug her. She stated during the encounter "a flood of emotions hit her" and she felt compelled to report it.
During an interview with Howell County Sheriff's Department Investigator Justin Riley, the woman said Burke was staying with her father during each of the incidents. When she was 12 and Burke was about 35, she reportedly awoke to find him assaulting her and told him it wasn't right, but Burke told her it was “OK” and continued until she heard footsteps coming down the hall and he left her room.
She reported about three years later Burke stayed at her father's home again, and she awoke with Burke on top of her, beginning to have intercourse with her. She said she was able to kick him and get him off and make him stop, and he left the house that night.
She said she told her father, but he didn't believe her, and also talked to a childhood friend about it at the time. She told Riley she hadn't talked to Burke again until the funeral. When her mother, who was still friends with Burke, confronted him about during a phone call Burke allegedly admitted “things happened” when the victim was young, but said the girl had come to him and he was the one that stopped it before they had sex.
Riley's report noted the victim's father was deceased, but when the deputy contacted the childhood friend of the victim, the woman stated she had been told about a man named Marvin that attempted to have sex with the victim when she was a young teenager, but didn't recall the last name or relationship of the man to the victim. The friend did recall the victim having trouble dealing with the incidents when they were younger.
In 2012, a jury convicted Burke of first-degree child molestation in Douglas County and he was sentenced to seven years in prison, court records show. The conviction was upheld after an appeal by Burke. Riley noted the victim in that case told a Division of Family Services investigator Burke “came in here when I was sleeping and touched me on my back private part.”
Howell County Sex Offender Coordinator Deputy Jennifer Harper confirmed Burke is a registered sex offender in Howell County. When Burke was interviewed by law enforcement, he reportedly said the victim “did have a crush on him” when she was younger and that he would rub her back, legs and stomach but denied touching her in a sexual manner or attempting to have sex with her, though he did say they “fooled around.”
Burke also reportedly stated the alleged incident came up “years ago,” and he and the victim's father had talked about it at the time, but remained adamant that he and the victim did not have sex.
