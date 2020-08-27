A Taney County resident has been charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating a substantial risk after allegedly driving while intoxicated with her 4-year-old daughter in the vehicle, between Willow Springs and West Plains.
Rebecca Leanne Bruton, 37, Hollister, was reportedly driving a silver Kia SUV south at about 3:20 p.m. Aug. 13 on U.S. 63. Cpl. M. Weakley of Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, in a report submitted to prosecutors, stated he was notified by radio of numerous calls made about the vehicle driving erratically.
A civilian employee of the highway patrol stated he followed the vehicle from the former El Rancho truck stop in Cabool to just north of Highway 14, when Weakley stopped Bruton’s vehicle. The civilian said he witnessed the SUV drive into the grass in the median, down the center of the highway and on both shoulders of the road at different times, and that the vehicle’s speed varied from 35 to 80 miles per hour during that time.
As the vehicle approached Willow Springs, the patrol employee told Weakley he became so concerned Bruton’s vehicle was going to strike another vehicle that he drove in the center of U.S. 63 to prevent other vehicles from attempting to pass the SUV and getting hit in the process.
Weakley stated after Bruton pulled over and exited her vehicle, he smelled the overpowering odor of intoxicants, and saw Bruton’s daughter in the back seat. Bruton was arrested after performing poorly on several field sobriety tests, and a breathalyzer test administered at the Howell County Sheriff’s Department indicated a blood alcohol concentration of 0.236, Weakley reported. The legal limit in Missouri is 0.08%.
Bruton was released on $5,000 bail and a preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 11 in Howell County, according to court documents.
