A Willow Springs resident allegedly caught on video breaking into the Thomas F. Benyo Memorial Golf Course in Willow Springs has been charged with another alleged break-in, also caught on tape, on the Willow Springs school campus.
Alexander Terri Don Frieze, 19, is awaiting trial for the charges stemming from the incident at the golf course, which reportedly happened in September. After Oct. 7 video footage appearing to show two suspects burglarizing school property was posted to social media, Frieze was reportedly identified by members of the community as one of the suspects.
Freize is charged with second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage relating to the incident at the school. Another suspect, Dillon R. Luck, 19, also of Willow Springs, faces the same charges.
On Oct. 9 Frieze was arrested and released on $2,500 bail; Luck was arrested Oct. 10 and is held on $2,500 bail, according to court documents.
Three hundred dollars in cash and other items were reportedly taken during the burglary and several hundred dollars worth of damage to school property was reported.
Willow Springs Police Cpl. Brian Jackson reported that on Oct. 8, he spoke with someone who told him they saw Freize and Luck the previous day wearing the exact clothing worn by the suspects in the video. That person also reported seeing the two at the apartment complex where Freize lives at about 11 p.m. the night of the burglary, and said the suspects mentioned going to Royal Oak Charcoal to look for jobs, then left.
The witness was also reportedly able to tell the officer which outfit each of the suspects was wearing, telling him Luck was wearing a jacket that belonged to Freize.
A woman living at the apartment where Freize was last seen reportedly allowed Jackson to enter and search for evidence, and also confirmed Freize was there, asleep in a bedroom.
Freize was located and awakened, allowed to get dressed and taken into custody, Jackson said. During a police interview he allegedly told Jackson he was at a friend’s residence drinking when Luck asked him to break into the school with him and told him “no” several times.
Frieze reportedly continued to drink and was eventually convinced by Luck to commit the burglary, and when they were finished the two went back to his apartment, where he went to sleep. He claimed he saw Luck asleep on a couch at about 8 a.m. the next morning, then went to West Plains to find a job, telling Jackson he needed a job because his girlfriend is pregnant.
Jackson said Freize told him the two men had borrowed a white pickup truck, believed to be a Chevrolet, from a friend’s grandmother to use during the crime. Freize reportedly also said Luck was gone from the apartment when he returned from West Plains, and the clothing worn during the burglary and items taken were also missing, so he assumed Luck had taken them.
Freize was previously arrested Sept. 13 on two counts of first-degree burglary and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and released with $10,000 bail as a suspect in a break-in at the Thomas F. Benyo Memorial Golf Course in Willow Springs.
A codefendant in that case, Leslie A. Collins, 34, was handed the same charges. Court records show Collins died Tuesday in prison at Fulton.
Willow Springs Police Cpl. Brian Jackson reported on Sept. 11 he was advised by another officer there had been a burglary at the golf course that morning between 5 p.m. the previous night and 6:30 a.m. that morning.
Video evidence reportedly showed two men had entered a shed near the gas pumps on the property and removed a leaf blower. The footage appeared to show the men placing the leaf blower in the bed of a city-owned pickup truck, then walking toward the clubhouse.
Collins was reportedly identified as one of the suspects by Jackson, and Freize was eventually named as the second suspect.
The two men allegedly entered the clubhouse through an unlocked door and took $60 in cash and a laptop computer from a locked office that Collins allegedly used a screwdriver to open.
Freize pleaded not guilty to the charges on Sept. 30 and is on a waiting list for a public defender, according to court records.
