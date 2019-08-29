A Mtn. Grove woman suffered serious injuries in a crash at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 60 six miles west of Mansfield in Wright County.
Trooper R. Crewse, Troop G, Willow Springs, reported that Lisa A. Green, 48, was not wearing a seatbelt when her eastbound 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser ran off the left side of the road and overturned, coming to rest on its top.
The report shows Green was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. A spokeswoman for the hospital said Thursday afternoon Green is listed in fair condition.
Crewse was assisted on the scene by SGT. A. D. Johnson, CPL. T. L. Brown and Trooper D. W. Henley.
