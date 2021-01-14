Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of articles discussing proposed updates to city of West Plains utility infrastructure. Watch the Quill this week for more in-depth looks at wastewater processes, solar farm updates and other imminent changes.
Public utilities are an important part of modern life, often taken for granted until something goes wrong.
In West Plains, water, sewer and electric are all handled by the city’s Utility Department, which provides the public utilities to customers inside city limits.
As with many things, as the years tick by, systems get older and begin to get strained. And as the city grows, demands increase, meaning systems designed when the population of the city was half its current size can no longer keep up.
During a West Plains City Council special work session Tuesday evening, Public Works Director Jeff Hanshaw hosted a presentation which also featured representatives from companies which have been working with his department.
“We’ve kind of come to a crossroads with the city of West Plains,” Hanshaw told the council. “We’ve done our due diligence and we’ve grown and we’ve made things work over the years, but now we’re at a point where we need to do some reinvestment in infrastructure.”
The improvements come with an estimated price tag of $108 million, to be paid over five years.
He emphasized that the utility infrastructure improvements would help the city to grow and make it a place where people want to be, and raise a family.
The crux of the roughly two-hour long presentation was to make the case for the need to update and improve the city’s aging water, sewage and electric systems.
According to Hanshaw the improvement costs would be paid for by a combination of grants, loans, utility rate increases and a possible bond measure.
One of the first to speak to the council was Kevin Hopper, a senior project manager with Toth & Associates, an engineering consultant firm from Springfield. He gave some updates on the electric utility projects already underway and the ones that would be beginning soon. One of the major ones he talked about was the preparation for the new Southern Hills substation which is set to go online in 2022 and will replace the vulnerable Washington Street substation which found itself inundated with water during the April 2017 flood, leaving a huge portion of the city without power.
He also brought up some concerns about the current state of some of the city’s transmission lines and making improvements to avoid what he called “pancake” transmission charges from the Sho-Me Power Electric Cooperatives, which he said leads to the city paying more for electricity.
Hopper presented options and recommendations to the city in order to avoid this and the option he recommended which could be covered by financing of $23 million of a 20-year loan at 2% interest.
Hanshaw said that would be one of the possible financing options the city would be looking at.
Toth & Associates estimated that the total costs for all electric infrastructure improvements recommended to the city would be around $25 million.
WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS
Shawn Barry, a civil engineering manager with Toth & Associates in Springfield, told the council about the city’s aging water system and the improvements made so far — and others still needed.
He identified three major weaknesses with the city’s utility system: the low delivery rate of the city’s high service pump, the inadequate capacities of the water treatment plant and water storage capacity of the city’s water tanks.
Barry pointed out that the high service pump — which sends treated water from the water treatment plant to the city’s water tanks and towers, from where it is delivered to homes and businesses across the city — has been upgraded recently, at a cost of $144,655. The upgrade increases the city’s potential capacity to deliver treated water from 2.8 million gallons a day to 3.7 million gallons a day.
One issue, though, is the amount of treated water that can be produced at the city’s water treatment plant, he noted. At times, he said, the amount has fallen short of peak demands.
Using a graph to illustrate his point, Barry pointed out 12 times since 2018 when city customers used more water than what could be treated or stored. He mentioned a five-day period in July 2018 when the pumps had to run continuously in order to try to keep up with demand.
The city’s water treatment plant can treat a maximum of 3.7 million gallons of water a day. Barry recommended the city expand its water treatment plant and build more wells to allow for the production of 7.4 million gallons of water a day to meet future demand.
Even with increased production, there remains a problem with the city’s water storage, currently capable of holding up to 5 million gallons. Because of a lack of water pressure, if water levels in the towers and tanks drop below a certain amount, only 500,000 gallons of stored water is usable at one time.
For example, Barry and Hanshaw brought up the water tank in Gene Jones Park on Aid Avenue.
Built on top of a ridge and standing 76 feet tall, the tower has been a prominent fixture of the West Plains skyline since 1967, and now, Barry and Hanshaw say, the tank must be replaced.
Hanshaw showed the council pictures from a recent inspection done inside the tank, showing signs of deterioration.
He told the council the estimated cost to fix the tank is $300,000, but since it is outdated and needs to be replaced anyway, the plan should be to forgo spending money on repairs and instead seek funding for the estimated $10.5 million it would cost to replace the tower, and soon.
The Aid Avenue tank holds 768,000 gallons of water, but only 70,000 gallons are usable.
In a slideshow, Barry illustrated what happens when the water level in that tank drops below 7 feet from the top: It no longer has enough water pressure to deliver to the entire downtown area it serves.
He pointed out one possible consequence of the short supply — it leaves the city little reserve for fighting fires.
The proposed plan would be to build two new elevated towers and dismantle older water tanks, which also include one on Wayhaven Avenue and another on Pine Street.
According to Toth & Associates, the ultimate cost of replacing the city’s water lines, tanks, drilling new wells and expanding the water treatment plant is about $43 million.
The special session continued with presentations about the wastewater treatment and collection system, an update on the solar farm, utility rates, starting an integrated plan and the next steps moving forward.
