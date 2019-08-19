Formal charges have been filed against a man in connection with a shooting that occurred Friday near Van Buren and injured a Missouri State Highway Patrol officer and a Carter County deputy.
James D. Cummings, 31, Van Buren, is charged in Carter County Court, a part of the 37th Judicial Circuit, with four counts of first-degree assault and four counts of armed criminal action.
Online court records show Cummings’ case was called in the Butler County Jail due to the nature of the charges; Cummings appeared in custody with attorney Tim Fleener, who made an oral request for the setting of bond. The court, presided over by Judge Steven F. Lynxwiler, denied bond, the records show.
A bond hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. Monday, pursuant to Missouri Supreme Court Rules, and the case setting will be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 10, with mandatory appearance in the courtroom by the defendant, the records show.
Cummings also faces misdemeanor charges of unlawful use of a weapon by discharging along a highway or into an outbuilding and second or subsequent peace disturbance offense, filed Aug. 8.
The charges come after law enforcement officers attempted to serve process papers at a residence in rural Van Buren and Cummings allegedly began firing from inside the residence, beginning a standoff that lasted for several hours. At about 5:15 p.m. the patrol’s Troop G tweeted the suspect had exited the residence and surrendered to a patrol SWAT team.
The trooper injured by the gunfire was taken to a hospital in Poplar Bluff with injuries not considered to be life threatening, according to the patrol. The deputy, also a reserve officer with the Mtn. View Police Department according to officials there, was flown by helicopter to a St. Louis area hospital where he was stabilized.
The shooting investigation is being conducted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Carter County Sheriff’s Department.
No updates are available regarding the condition of the injured officers.
Watch the Quill for more information on this developing story.
