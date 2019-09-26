The international See You at the Pole youth prayer event was recognized Wednesday by more than 1,000 students in West Plains and surrounding rural schools.
“Students across the world come together to pray for their peers, for teachers and school employees, and for our nation’s political and military leaders,” explained First Baptist Church-West Plains Youth Pastor Austin Riggs.
Riggs shared participation numbers from each school: West Plains Elementary, 135; West Plains Middle, 150; West Plains High, 70; South Fork, 150; Glenwood, 175; Richards, 30; Howell Valley, 60; Fairview, 75; Junction Hill, 80; and Ozarks Christian Academy, 60.
In addition Willow Springs Schools had 150 youth participate, and Cabool Schools reported 30, he said.
“There was such a good turnout,” said Junction Hill mom Martha Tarver. “This year there were a lot more kids and parents who came out and prayed over our school.”
See You at the Pole is a student-led prayer event held on the fourth Wednesday of September each year. According to the official website for the event, it began in 1990 with a small group of Burleson, Texas, teens who prayed for their friends, schools and leaders in front of three schools. Now, an estimated 1 million youth participate each year around the world.
