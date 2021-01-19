Editor’s note: This is the fourth and final article in a series discussing proposed updates to city of West Plains utility infrastructure. Previous articles in the series appeared Thursday through Saturday on Page 1 of the West Plains Daily Quill.
Public Works Director Jeff Hanshaw recently made a case to the West Plains City Council during a special work session to allot $108 million over the next five years toward upgrades to the city’s water, electric and sewage systems.
Hanshaw stressed that some systems are well past their life expectancy and in need of upgrading — or replacing altogether. In order to help ensure the city’s growth and maintain quality of life for residents, he explained, the improvements must be made sooner, rather than later.
However, with every big infrastructure project comes the inevitable question: “How will we pay for it?”
Exercising a bit of dramatic flair, Hanshaw handed a small envelope to each of the council members present. Inside each envelope, council members found their highest monthly water and wastewater bill in 2020, and another “bill” showing what they might pay for the same in 2026.
While the council members opened their parcels, Hanshaw showed what water and wastewater bills would look like for the average city resident and small business in 2026, compared to present day. According to Hanshaw, the average resident paid $45.45 a month for the two services. In 2026, the average customer could pay as much as $116.59 a month.
The average small business in the city paid $88.65 a month in 2020, and in 2026 could possibly to $227.46 a month, he added.
Council members, upon opening their envelopes, expressed varying degrees of surprise.
Hanshaw pointed out the rate hikes they were looking at represented a “worst case scenario” that he believes is unacceptable.
He explained the 2026 “bills” show what the rates could be if the city goes forward with tackling all of the estimated $83 million in water and wastewater improvements over the next five years. Those improvements were outlined in detail in articles printed in Thursday’s and Saturday’s Quill editions, and involve expansion of facilities and replacing infrastructure.
INTEGRATED PLAN
Hanshaw stressed the need for an integrated plan instead of taking the improvements on all at once, noting that with limited resources and manpower, it would be challenging to try a complete overhaul at one time.
An integrated plan, he said, would allow the city to find the best route to pay for utility improvements, without further straining the finances of residents and businesses.
In a slideshow presentation, Hanshaw showed West Plains’ utility rates as compared to other similar-sized cities in Missouri. He highlighted Carthage, Neosho and Webb City, which all have fairly similar populations and yearly median household incomes, and compared their water and sewer rates to West Plains’.
All were higher than West Plains.
For example, Neosho, the most similar to West Plains in regards to population and median household income, has an average monthly water and sewage bill of $66.58 compared to West Plains’ $34.57. It should be noted the figures are for water and sewage only and do not figure in any other charges or taxes usually added to a bill.
To help further make his case for an integrated plan, Hanshaw introduced Lacey Hirschvogel, an environmental and public policy manager with the Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA), a nonprofit coalition of municipally-owned utilities with over 120 members in Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi and Illinois, including West Plains.
Hirschvogel explained that the MPUA is going to award $97,000 to the city of West Plains, through an Integrated Management Planning Grant, to help cover the cost of creating an integrated plan. She explained the entire grant is funded by the MPUA-Resource Services Corporation, which in received funds from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
She said the corporation will manage the the integrated planning project and communicate with city officials.
PLANNING PROCESS
The integrated planning process would look at environmental water projects such as drinking water storage, wastewater treatment, inflow and infiltration to identify the most critical, Hirschvogel explained.
Then an affordability study will be made to look at costs, not only on the consumer side, but on the regulatory side regarding costs associated with wastewater permits, collection systems and drinking water controls.
Hirschvogel cited the city of Columbia in an example; that city recently improved its owner water infrastructure, using an integrated plan.
“They were facing over $1 billion in wastewater and stormwater upgrades,” she said, adding that Columbia used their integrated plan to find a way to pay for upgrades without overburdening customers.
Hirschvogel said that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency determines that affordable water and wastewater monthly bills should be kept to between 1% and 2% of the median yearly household income.
Using that recommendation, Columbia officials opted to work within in a range of $38 and $75 per month for just sewer and stormwater, she explained.
In West Plains, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median household income for 2017 was $34,715; using the EPA’s guideline, the monthly range for water and sewage bills for that time frame should have been between $28.92 and $57.85 per month.
She said Columbia, using the integrated plan, was able to start its improvements and do gradual rate increases to keep most bills in the affordability range through at least 2036.
When it comes to huge projects and potential rate increases, the public input is important, and Hirschvogel said MPUA will assist city officials with community engagement meetings, education materials and a survey of citizen priorities regarding where to spend the money.
She added results and feedback will be used to assist with prioritizing projects.
According to Hirschvogel, formulating an integrated plan may take up to a year, but will have the benefit of giving the city a better focus on what it should fix first and where to focus its efforts, as well as helping to keep costs optimized.
