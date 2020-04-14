One of those charged is a suspect with an active warrant on a charge of probation violation.
Michael Anthony Martinez Samora, 34, Newton Street, has been charged with failure to register as a sex offender after allegedly staying at a home on Newton Street, reportedly within 1,000 feet of a school or daycare facility, according to Howell County Sheriff’s Department Sex Offender Coordinator Deputy Jennifer Harper.
Harper stated in court documents submitted in December she had spoken to Samora about providing proof of residency for the home on Newton Street where he had been staying, and Samora at first said he was only going there to feed his dog and get out of the cold, but later said he was staying there.
She said she also told Samora he had been seen skating at the skate park on St. Louis Street, also in violation of sex offender restrictions as a park where children might be present.
On March 3, Harper submitted an additional report to prosecutors alleging Samora had continued to fail to register as a sex offender, refused to provide a current address so a summons could be mailed to him, and had an outstanding warrant on a charge of probation violation on a 2018 conviction of unlawful use of a weapon by exhibiting.
Court records show a warrant has been issued for Samora’s arrest with bond set at $7,500.
Garry R. Bakken, 50, Hill Street, was charged with failure to comply with Halloween-related restrictions after allegedly neglecting to display a sign stating there were “No candy or treats at this residence.”
A report was filed Oct. 31 by Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. J. Wheeler, who stated he conducted a Halloween compliance check on Bakken and discovered the violation. Bakken reportedly said he was aware of the rule, but didn’t put a sign up.
Brittany Nichole Dodson, 28, whose last known address was County Road 8270, was arrested Feb. 3 on an outstanding Crawford County warrant on a charge of probation violation on a 2017 Crawford County conviction of second-degree child molestation, the victim younger than 12 years old.
Harper had attempted to register Dodson in October, when Dodson reportedly first provided outdated mail with an address she said she was only using for mail, then a handwritten note that did not qualify as an official document with an address on U.S. 63.
Harper told Dodson she had to return with an actual piece of mail addressed and delivered to her as proof, but on Jan. 31, Dodson’s probation officer went to the address on U.S. 63, was told Dodson didn’t live there any more, and given the County Road 8270 address.
When asked why she didn’t return to report her most current address, Dodson allegedly said she “Just didn’t want to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.