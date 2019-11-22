Officials at Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) have launched the 2019-2020 Annual Fund campaign to help provide educational opportunities for students at its campuses in West Plains and Mtn. Grove.
Originally known as the Campus Opportunities Campaign, the program encourages alumni, friends and businesses that have benefitted from MSU-WP to envision the future by investing today.
“Our generous donors and supporters continue to make a life-changing impact on our students, as well as make our campus a vibrant part of the community,” Chancellor Shirley Lawler said. “Giving to the Annual Fund further widens the door of opportunity for students who otherwise would not be able to obtain a higher education.”
Money from the fund supports a variety of educational opportunities that benefit students directly. These include scholarships, emergency grants which help students facing difficult situations stay in school and academic enrichment activities such as leadership and development programs, trips to conferences and competitions, cultural arts programs and undergraduate research projects.
Funds also go toward expansion of tutoring and academic support services; state-of-the-art technology, labs and facilities to create the best learning environment for students and prepare them for the 21st century workforce; faculty training in the latest curriculum development and teaching techniques in their field of study; and new programs that best prepare students for lifelong learning.
Missouri State University-West Plains Grizzly Booster Club members and scholarship donors Chuck and Sue Kimberlin, West Plains, believe in the transformative influence of education.
“Sue and I both began our post high school education at junior colleges, and in my case at MSU-WP,” said Chuck. “In our professional lives, we saw the changing power of education in the students and clients we served. It has been our pleasure to find opportunities that support education at MSU-WP. We believe that a good education begins here at home.”
To receive money from the Annual Fund, students, faculty and staff must submit proposals detailing the need and how the funds will be used, said Director of Development Heather Kamps.
“We have several proposal cycles each year,” she explained. “Through our Annual Fund, we hope to be able to fulfill all, or at least most, needs that are not within the existing operating budget.”
Area residents can make a gift to the Annual Fund at any time during the current fiscal year, which runs through June 30, 2020. Gifts can be made by check payable to the Missouri State University Foundation, credit card or online through www.wp.missouristate.edu/development.
Gifts can be made quarterly, semi-annually or through any other payment option that is convenient, Kamps said. Residents also can make a pledge, and campus officials will mail a pledge reminder in the month requested by the donor, he added.
For more information about the Annual Fund and other ways of giving to Missouri State University-West Plains, call 255-7240.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.