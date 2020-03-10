The Ozarks Medical Center Foundation Board of Directors announced Sarah Johnson as the new director of development for the OMC Foundation.
"On behalf of the OMC Foundation Board we are pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Sarah Johnson as the Director of Development of the Ozarks Medical Center Foundation,” said foundation board President Ken Joplin, who chaired the search committee. “She was selected because of her experience in health care development work, her skills in relationship building, her media and technological knowledge and previous experience.”
Johnson was previously the donor relations coordinator at the OMC Foundation, establishing relationships with members of West Plains, Oregon County and OMC during her tenure in that position.
In her new position, Johnson will continue to be responsible for event planning in addition to planned giving, annual funds and creating legacy giving programs for those interested. She says she would be pleased to present to any group about the current “Building the Future” campaign and offer insight into other philanthropic opportunities at OMC Foundation.
Before joining OMC, Johnson spent 10 years in Los Angeles working in children’s television casting, getting her start in entertainment on a local film, “Winter’s Bone.”
When Johnson is not working, she enjoys baking and spending time with her family.
The Ozarks Medical Center Foundation, established in 1998 as a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) with a local board of directors, serves as a liaison between the donor and OMC to assist the hospital in providing excellent healthcare to the communities it serves. For more information or to make a gift to the OMC Foundation, call 853-5200.
