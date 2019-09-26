The West Plains City Council gave its approval at this week’s regular monthly meeting to move forward with the pursuit of disaster recovery assistance in the form of residential buyouts.
Council members voted in favor of an ordinance and two resolutions required by the Community Development Block Grant application process.
The ordinance creates a five-member fair housing committee and sets definitions of anti-discriminatory housing practices and ways to handle related grievances.
According to Planning Director Emily Gibson, the committee members will be chosen at a later date.
The first resolution establishes the city’s intent to seek funding through the grant.
The second bans the use of excessive force by the city during nonviolent civil rights demonstrations and prohibits the city from physically barring access to a facility which is the focus of such demonstrations.
The grant application is jointly handled by the city, the South Central Ozark Council of Governments (SCOCOG) and Ozark Action.
On Sept. 9, the three entities held a meeting in the West Plains Civic Center to determine initial public interest in the buyout. Around 150 residents of the designated floodplain zones showed up and indicated their interest in the proposed plan.
According to Gibson, the deadline for the city to submit its application for the grant is Oct. 25. An official award announcement is expected around Dec. 1.
SCOCOG will also work with Howell County officials in determining which properties to acquire as part of the grant. After a preliminary notification to property owners and acceptance, the county will begin the buyout process.
The appraisal for each property will be for only its preflood condition. Structures built or acquired on the property after the 2017 flood will not qualify for appraisal. When all appraisals have been completed and agreed upon then the county or city will issue offers for owners to accept or decline.
If any flood insurance claims were paid onto a property they will be deducted from that property’s appraisal.
Resident victims of the flood who are interested in the process should contact Trent Courtney with SCOCOG at 256-4226 or Emergency Management Director Mike Coldiron at 255-0515 by 3 p.m. Oct. 10.
