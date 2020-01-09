A former West Plains resident already awaiting trial on 13 charges has been arrested after allegedly striking another man with a baseball bat at a home on Utah Street.
Robert Alan Abbott, 45, was taken into custody Sunday at the West Plains Police Department on charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Court documents show Abbott’s current address is the Douglas County Jail in Ava, but was listed in 2019 as Grace Avenue.
He is held on $7,500 bond. West Plains Police Officer Josh Wichowski reported Jan. 3 he was called to the emergency room at Ozarks Medical Center to interview a man who said he had been assaulted by Abbott with a baseball bat.
Wichowski stated he observed swelling and redness to the victim’s right knee and ankle and back. Two other men reportedly witnessed the assault and the weapon allegedly used in the incident was recovered and submitted into evidence.
Abbott was convicted in 2013 on two Oregon County charges of first-degree tampering and sentenced to six years in prison.
His open cases include a charge of first-degree tampering from August of 2016 and charges filed in 2019 beginning in March, including two counts of stealing $750 or more, two counts of stealing a motor vehicle, two counts of third-degree domestic assault, one count of first-degree harassment, one count of fourth-degree domestic assault, one count of second-degree burglary and three counts of stealing.
