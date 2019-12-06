Two West Plains residents have each been charged with six felonies, including first-degree robbery and armed criminal action after they allegedly forced their way into a Pomona residence and threatened a couple with a pipe or stick, demanding prescription medication, and sprayed the two with pepper spray before leaving the home.
Scotty Dee Niederklopfer, 26, West Fifth Street, was arrested at 1:03 a.m. Wednesday on Sunset Terrace and is held on $50,000 bail. He is also charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree assault with a special victim and stealing a controlled substance.
His alleged accomplice, Gordon Lawrence Gearhart, 26, Aid Avenue, was arrested on Nov. 4 on the same charges. Both warrants were issued as the result of a grand jury indictment.
Howell County Sheriff’s Investigator Justin Riley reported on Sept. 25 deputies were dispatched to a home on County Road 1390 and were told by the homeowners two men had pushed their way into the house, wearing hoodies with the hoods pulled tightly around their faces in order to conceal their identities.
The alleged victims stated one of the men was carrying a pipe or stick, and that both of them demanded pills. The two men reportedly then sprayed the couple with pepper spray before stealing prescription medications and taking the woman’s purse, leaving on foot.
The victims told deputies they believed they recognized Gearhart’s voice, and the two were treated at the scene for burning sensations on the skin and tearing and eye irritation from exposure to pepper spray.
A black notebook of phone numbers that was believed to have fallen out of the wife’s purse and a pipe thought to have been used as the weapon during the robbery were found on County Road 1390, Riley reported.
Video surveillance from a nearby church reportedly showed a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle belonging to one of the suspects stop in the parking lot, with two individuals getting out and switching drivers before the vehicle left, heading in the direction of the alleged victims' residence.
Court documents show a short time later surveillance from the same location shows the car returning and an individual in the vehicle tossing something out of the car window, later found to be a can of pepper spray.
The next day Riley and Investigator Buddy Thompson stopped a vehicle determined to be the same one in the video, a 1994 Buick Regal, and detained its owner, Gearhart, for questioning.
Gearhart reportedly admitted he and another man had gone to the home to buy pills, and the alleged female victim believed he was going to steal all or part of the pills. Gearhart claimed he paid $300 for 45 oxycodone pills in three sizes, then the woman pulled a knife on him and he used the pepper spray to defend himself.
Gearhart also allegedly admitted to being in the church parking lot and getting rid of the pepper spray canister, but refused to name the other suspect in the incident.
On Sept. 28, investigation reportedly pointed to Niederklopfer as the second suspect. When arrested on an outstanding warrant for probation violation on Oct. 3, Gearhart allegedly confirmed Niederklopfer was involved.
Gearhart was convicted of a felony drug charge in 2012, possession of a controlled substance in 2015 and stealing $750 or more in 2018 with a five-year suspended execution of sentence. Court records show Gearhart’s probation on the latest conviction was revoked on Oct. 18 and he was transported to prison.
Niederklopfer was convicted of drug crimes in 2011 and 2015, tampering with a motor vehicle in 2016 and possession of a controlled substance in 2016 and 2017. Court records show he was handed a seven-year suspended execution of sentence in the 2017 conviction and his probation was revoked about six months later, in November 2017. Court records show his probation was reinstated in January.
In his report to prosecutors, Riley noted Niederklopfer has been booked into the Howell County Jail 17 times since 2005.
