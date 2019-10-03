An Ozark County man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 160 near the intersection with Highway 5 in Gainesville, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. N.J. Britt, Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported that Denzil L. Jennings, 66, Pontiac, was riding his westbound 2009 Suzuki motorcycle as it crossed over the center line and crashed into an oncoming 2008 GMC Envoy driven by Lonnie J. Strong, 56, Gainesville.
The impact of the crash threw Jennings onto the hood of Strong’s vehicle, said Britt.
Jennings was reportedly wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and later taken by air ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. No injuries were reported for Strong.
According to a spokeswoman for Mercy, Jennings is recovering and is in fair condition.
