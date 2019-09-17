Two Willow Springs men have been charged after allegedly carrying a firearm during a burglary the Willow Springs Municipal Golf Course.
Alexander Terri Don Frieze, 19, was arrested by the Howell County Sheriff’s Department at 8:07 p.m. Friday at the Willow Springs Police Department on two counts of first-degree burglary and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. He was released on $10,000 bail.
A warrant has been issued for Leslie A. Collins, 34, charged with one count of first-degree burglary and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. His bail is set at $10,000.
Willow Springs Police Cpl. Brian Jackson reported on Sept. 11 he had been advised by another officer there had been a burglary at the golf course that morning between 5 p.m. the previous night and 6:30 a.m. that morning.
After viewing surveillance video of the incident, Jackson said he was able to determine two men had entered a shed near the gas pumps on the property and removed a leaf blower. The footage appeared to show the men placing the leaf blower in the bed of a city-owned pickup truck, then walking toward the clubhouse.
One of the men is allegedly seen in the video holding a firearm vertically, parallel to the head, with the knuckle of the hand holding the firearm touching the temple. As the man reached toward a door, Jackson said he could see a large cross tattoo on the suspect’s forearm.
A second video reportedly showed the men checking a locked side door of the clubhouse, and in that footage, the suspect looked directly at the security camera. It was at that point that the suspect was identified as Collins, Jackson stated, adding he knows Collins from recent law enforcement contact.
The two men reportedly entered the clubhouse through an unlocked door and took $60 in cash and a laptop computer from a locked office that Collins allegedly used a screwdriver to open.
Collins is shown in possession of the firearm and it is in view during the entire video, Jackson said. Collins is a convicted felon and therefore prohibited from being in possession of a firearm.
