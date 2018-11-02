A Pomona woman is charged with two felony counts of fraud after allegedly falsifying information on a food stamp application and receiving almost $20,000 in benefits over four years.
Ashley M. Detwiler, 35, is charged with one count of unlawfully receiving public assistance benefits/EBT card valued at $500 or more and unlawfully receiving public assistance benefits/EBT card valued at $750 or more.
Bridget Bowling, special agent for the Department of Social Services Welfare Investigations Unit, reported Detwiler excluded her husband as a household member on three applications for food stamp benefits and four food stamp review/report forms. He was also excluded from one Mo Healthnet review form and one change report in order to obtain benefits she was not eligible for.
She also charged food at her employer’s business, then paid for the charges with food stamps, Bowling said. The amount of food stamp benefits she received but was ineligible for was reportedly $19,763.
The offenses happened between June 2014 and April 2018, according to Bowling.
