The public is invited to join Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) for a free health education dinner from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at OMC Parkway Center. The dinner is intended as an opportunity for people to get answers to questions about improving overall health and cancer prevention.
Reservations are required and may be made by calling 257-6735.
The guest speaker will be Dianne Richardson, interim executive director of nursing, formerly interim director of OMC Cancer Treatment Center. She has been an oncology registered nurse for 50 years.
Dr. Barjinder Singh, board certified oncologist at OMC Cancer Treatment Center, will be on hand for an interactive question/answer session. As an oncologist, Dr. Singh works with cancer patients to develop personalized care plans for cancer treatment.
In 2019, more than 1.7 million people will be diagnosed with cancer in the United States, which translates to more than 4,800 new cases a day, according to OMC officials. Cancer is not a single disease but a group of related diseases.
In addition to the physical problems and emotional distress caused by cancer, the high costs of care are also a burden to patients, their families and the public. Many things in genes, lifestyles and the environment may increase or decrease our risk of getting cancer. Scientists are studying many different ways to help prevent cancer.
OMC’s Cancer Treatment Center was designed with patients’ comfort and safety in mind and is equipped to provide high-quality, compassionate care to patients in south-central Missouri and north-central Arkansas. Located inside the Shaw Medical Building, caregivers aim to offer their patients the same leading-edge cancer treatment they can receive in progressive cancer treatment centers across the country. For more information, contact the OMC Cancer Treatment Center at 257-5900.
