A West Plains man has been charged with burglary, domestic assault and armed criminal action after allegedly striking a household member with a mace.
Anthony J. Mackins, 34, Joe Jones Boulevard, allegedly entered the home of a romantic partner on June 16 and assaulted her “by means of a deadly weapon,” a mace, as described in a complaint filed by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Weatherman.
Those actions reportedly warranted first-degree burglary, second-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action charges, all felonies.
During the same incident, Mackins allegedly choked the resident of the home, leading to a second charge of second-degree domestic assault. Mackins was arrested on that charge and released on $10,000 bail, according to court documents.
