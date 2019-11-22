Two people charged in connection with an investigation into an illegal excavation on Ozark National Scenic Riverways land have been convicted and sentenced more than two years after the investigation was opened, according to National Park Service officials.
Shane Munroe, 41, was sentenced to a year in federal prison. He and Christy Bruton, 45, have each been ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution and be under supervised probation for three years.
An investigation into the crime began in April of 2017 at a primitive campsite at Rymers Campground in Carter County, which is near Birch Tree, Shannon County. They were suspected of excavating, damaging and altering an archeological site in the area, a federal crime under the Archeological Resources Protection Act (ARPA) of 1979.
When investigators made contact, the two fled the scene in a pickup truck, flipped the truck and continued to flee on foot.
Rangers and special agents of the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch found evidence of extensive excavation and damage at the involved archeological site, officials said, adding evidence and artifacts were recovered at the campsite and vehicle crash site.
Munroe and Bruton were taken into custody when they returned to their campsite.
During the investigation, about 150 illegal excavations were located, as well as tools, artifacts and evidence of other stolen property, officials reported. A resource damage assessment completed in March 2018 determined that Munroe and Bruton caused $34,974 in damage to the archeological site. The two were indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2018. Munroe pleaded guilty to the charges in June 2019 to a felony ARPA violation, and Bruton pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor ARPA violation in October 2019.
ARPA was enacted to increase protection for and effectively manage archeological resources on public lands, which are an irreplaceable part of our nation’s heritage, officials said.
The National Park Service (NPS) thanked the Missouri Highway Patrol and the U.S. Forest Service for their assistance with the investigation. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri. Anyone who sees something suspicious in any NPS location, or who has information that could aid an investigation may report it to any NPS employee. Special Agents of the NPS Investigative Services Branch are also available by calling or texting 888-653-0009, or tips may be submitted online at www.nps.gov/ISB. In an emergency, call 911.
All tips may be submitted anonymously.
