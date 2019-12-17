This week Gov. Mike Parson announced 20 transportation projects across the state will receive $50 million under his transportation cost-share program, among them, the city of West Plains’s project to construct access roads from U.S. 63 to Ozarks Medical Center (OMC).
Under the program, $1.2 million has been allotted to West Plains to help with traffic flow around the ongling $70 million OMC campus expansion.
“We’re excited and pleased for funds from the cost-share program,” said City Administrator Tom Stehn. “We look toward moving the project forward and hope to have an established timeline at a later date.”
According to city officials, $4 million is needed to fund the improvements, and an application was submitted Oct. 1 for $2.4 million of that total. The proposed road improvements include a break in access connecting U.S. 63 to West Fifth Street and an Eighth Street connector to extend Tio Street to West Eighth Street.
Since Kentucky Avenue closed in June between Sixth and Eighth streets, officials said, there is now a recommendation for a north-south corridor through the medical district, as well as the addition of safety features along adjacent city streets. Plans also call for a traffic light at U.S. 63 and an unspecified city street connector into OMC.
The city worked with the Missouri Department of Transportation and the South Central Ozarks Council of Governments on the grant application.
The OMC expansion project falls in line with the stated purpose of the governor’s Transportation Cost-Share Program, which is to build partnerships with local communities to pool efforts and resources to deliver road and bridge projects across the state.
“This is an exciting opportunity for Missouri to turn infrastructure investments into workforce investments,” Parson said.
The Missouri Department of Transportation’s Cost-Share Committee reviewed 48 applications requesting more than $92 million to deliver $321 million in projects. The committee selected 20 projects to receive $50 million which was appropriated by the General Assembly for Parson’s cost-share program.
The program matches up to 50% of the construction contract costs for the selected projects.
The selected projects will be presented to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for approval in January.
