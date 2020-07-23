On Tuesday, West Plains residents, thousands of Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative members and other unsuspecting drivers were caught up in a traffic jam caused by HOEC’s 81st annual Meeting of Membership.
According to Dakota Bates, HOEC member communications specialist, because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the co-op's members an alternative plan was devised for the annual meeting, typically held in spring, allowing members an opportunity to participate but also maintain social distance.
To entice people to show up, HOEC offered an $81 bill credit for members who showed up at the drive-thru meeting at the West Plains Civic Center. All members had to do was drive up with a registration slip or their bill with their account number.
The members were also entered into a giveaway for prizes such as tickets to Silver Dollar City, kayaks and Bass Pro gift cards. Drawings for those prizes were planned to be held Wednesday, and winners will be announced in an upcoming edition of the Quill.
But the big draw for many people who showed up was the $81 credit. This likely led to the greater-than-expected turnout.
“Yes, the turnout was larger than we anticipated, but we did do our best to pull this alternative annual meeting off,” said Bates in a Wednesday morning press release.
"Typically, we have 500 members register," he added. "Almost 3,000 members turned out for the alternative annual meeting this year.”
But that isn't to say the co-op didn't plan for a larger turnout than usual -- officers wit the West Plains Police Department were on hand to direct traffic, with the expectation that about 1,000 cars would drive through for the three-hour event.
But according to one officer at the scene, that expectation was exceeded within the first half hour.
Despite help from both police and the Missouri Department of Transportation to manage the traffic flow, Broadway began to get backed up from past the civic center to Porter Wagoner by 4:30 p.m., 30 minutes after the event was scheduled to begin.
After 5 p.m., when many people began getting off work, traffic become more congested still. A screenshot of Google Maps indicating traffic flow at about 5:30 p.m. shows southbound traffic along Porter Wagoner backed up from Broadway north past Hardee’s.
Side streets were also affected as Main Street, Missouri Avenue and Washington Avenue became clogged in multiple directions, and residential streets near downtown, saw a significant increase in traffic.
During the first hour of the event, vehicles seemed to move through at a slow but steady pace. HOEC member Barbara Williams, of West Plains, said it only took her 20 minutes to make it into the civic center parking lot after joining the line of cars.
As the evening continued, others reported having a harder time: One member waiting for a ride in front of a business across St. Louis Street, asking not to be named, said she waited in line for an hour until her car began to overheat. After parking the car to let it cool, the member, an older person, reportedly tried to walk up to turn in a registration ticket and was rebuffed.
Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative boasts a membership of over 20,000 members. Its coverage area includes all of Howell and Oregon counties, as well as the eastern parts of Ozark and Douglas Counties and half of Shannon County.
