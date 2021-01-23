Ozark Action (OAI) committees and boards will meet Tuesday evening in the conference room in Building 2, 720 E. Main St. in West Plains, with an option to participate virtually or by phone.
The OAI Board of Directors Executive Committee will meet first at 6 p.m., holding a closed session to discus personnel matters including a review of the salary for the executive director. The committee will resume open session to discuss any other business presented, then adjourn.
At 6:15, the Ozarks Community Development Corporation Board will convene to approve November minutes, hear a financial report and review and update bylaws. Nominations for the seat of vice chair are expected to be made and voted upon.
Property management updates will be given and any other business presented will be discussed before adjournment.
Following that meeting, at 6:25, the OAI Board of Directors Nominating Committee will discuss and make recommendations for public sector representatives, including Jon Hollis for Oregon County an Zach Williams for Wright County.
Adjournment will take place after discussion of any other business presented.
Finally, the OAI Board of Directors will meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
According to the tentative agenda, the meeting will begin with the approval of November minutes, and financial and executive director’s reports.
Board council reports will be made regarding Head Start program updates, Community Development Board, public housing and weatherization, Workforce Investment Board, Community Services Block Grant and Low Income Heating Assistance, and corporate and fiscal updates.
New action items include discussion of $18,000 in funding and CARES Act/COVID Rooms funding request submission, policy council and parent committee bylaw changes, changes to Head Start’s ERSEA Plan and licensing, policy and procedure changes and updates for the board, nominations for board seats continued from September, and disposition of equipment or property.
Under old business, a property update will be given.
The board will move into closed session to discuss a personnel related matter and the annual review of the executive director’s salary, return to open session and adjourn.
For information about participating remotely, contact Sheryl Roberts, 256-6147 or email sroberts@oaiwp.org.
