At 10 a.m. Thursday, Howell County Commissioners plan to meet with Howell County Emergency Management Director Mike Coldiron, who is expected to present a revision to the county’s state of emergency proclamation and resolution, according to the tentative agenda for the day.
That meeting is expected to be followed at 10:15 by a discussion with Robbie Crites of the 37th Judicial Circuit Family Court regarding a grant conference.
Commissioners will also review and consider CARES Act contracts, approve accounts payable and recognize guests present.
The commission typically meets at 10 a.m. each Monday and Thursday. The public is welcome.
