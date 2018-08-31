The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has announced several updates to area highway projects to be done next week.
From 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, AZ Highway in Texas County will close while MoDOT crews perform pavement repairs. This section of road is from Highway 137 to the end of state maintenance.
The plan to reduce TT Highway in Texas County to one lane as MoDOT crews seal the road with a mixture of rock and oil has been revised, said officials.
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, work will be done on TT Highway from Highway 17 to the end of state maintenance.
Similarly, the plan to reduce WW Highway in Shannon and Texas counties to one lane as MoDOT crews seal the road has also been revised.
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, work will be done on WW Highway from Highway 17 in Texas County to the end of state maintenance in Shannon County.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, MoDOT rews will perform pavement repairs to A Highway from Highway 72 in Reynolds County to Highway 19 in Shannon County.
All work will be done as weather permits, said officials.
Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.
For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
