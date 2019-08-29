An Oregon County woman suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 8:51 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 44 in Carthage, Jasper County.
Trooper B. Vaught, Troop D, Springfield, reported that Evelyne M. Franke, 52, Thayer, was wearing a seatbelt and traveling in the left lane when her westbound 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix was forced off the road by a westbound 2010 Dodge Avenger driven by Frank D. Ussery, 57, Edmond, Okla.
Franke’s vehicle reportedly left the road and returned, striking Ussery’s vehicle before leaving the road again and striking a guardrail, causing extensive damage to Franke’s vehicle.
The report shows Franke was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin. No condition report is available.
No injuries were reported for Ussery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.