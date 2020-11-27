Ozarks Healthcare, formerly known as Ozarks Medical Center, has announced the promotion of Kim Wood, to Marketing and Business Development Coordinator.
“Kim is an asset to furthering our marketing and communication strategies,” said health care system President and CEO Tom Keller. “In her new role as Marketing and Business Development Coordinator, she will expand our outreach within and outside the Ozarks Healthcare Medical Group.”
Her focus will now include provider outreach efforts, marketing the Ozarks Healthcare Medical Group and developing provider communications and education to referring providers in the system’s service area.
Combined with 10 years of experience in financial services marketing, Wood’s field work as a registered respiratory therapist inspired her to tie her skills together and enter Ozarks Healthcare’s Marketing and Public Relations Department in 2018 as a digital and media relations specialist.
In that role, Wood won two first-place awards from the Missouri Association for Healthcare Public Relations and Marketing (MAHPRM) in the categories of Physician Relations/Communications Projects and External Publications/Routine with her entries of Ozarks Healthcare Medical Group Provider Newsletter and the E-News to External Providers.
The achievements are Wood’s third and fourth MAHPRM awards. She previously won first place in the category of Social/Interactive Media and third place in the category of Media Relations Activity.
Wood has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Plymouth State University, New Hampshire and an Associate of Applied Science in Respiratory Care from Missouri State University-West Plains. She is also a 2022 Master of Business Administration Candidate at Louisiana State University-Shreveport.
Ozarks Healthcare’s Digital and Media Relations team also includes Director Melody Hubbel and specialist Brittany Simers.
