Two Thayer residents are held without bond after allegedly being caught cooking methamphetamine in a property they had been evicted from.
Russ N. McMurtrey, 44, and Angela S. Trent, 44, have each been charged with first-degree drug trafficking, two counts of manufacturing a controlled substance, one count each of possession of a controlled substance and two counts each of possession of drug paraphernalia.
An agent of the South Central Drug Task Force reported to prosecutors that, on July 28, he was contacted by deputies with the Oregon County Sheriff’s Department requesting assistance with the investigation of a possible “one-pot” meth manufacturing operation at a home on W Highway.
The agent met Oregon County Chief Deputy Sgt. Rich Matteson at the location and was told a set-out order, or eviction, was executed July 10 for the occupants, and the owner of the property arrived July 28 to empty the house.
When he arrived, the property owner reportedly encountered a woman he didn’t know and contacted law enforcement. Trent allegedly fled the premises prior to deputies arriving and was arrested a short time later nearby, and McMurtrey was reportedly arrested in the home.
The property was searched by lawmen, and the task force agent reportedly found a plastic two-liter soda bottle in a trash bag outside the home that he said appeared to contain leftover contents of a methamphetamine cooking process.
When authorities reached out to the property owner, he denied removing the two-liter bottle or similar objects from the home, and consented to further search of the property. In the basement of the home, a one-liter soda bottle with an unknown liquid and a “small” chemical reaction taking place was allegedly found, plus what appeared to be a lye bed, lithium battery strips and binder material.
A second one-liter hard plastic container appeared to contain the same ingredients as the other bottle, with the same chemical reaction taking place in it, the task force agent reported. Liquid samples were taken from each of the bottles for laboratory analysis.
Another hard plastic container appeared to have contained the same ingredients as the other two bottles, but was emptied of liquid, with no reaction taking place, according to court documents.
The agent noted in his report that it was necessary to monitor and relieve gas pressure buildup in the active bottles to avoid excessive pressure, and that such a methamphetamine manufacturing process poses a risk to others who might unknowingly be injured by an explosion during the process, or by potentially lethal gasses that are a byproduct of the process.
Other items reportedly found in the basement area of the home, next to what appeared to be a sleeping area, were a gas generator with tubing, bottles of sodium hydroxide and sulfuric acid drain cleaners, ammonium nitrate, acetone, a receipt from Thayer Walmart for the purchase of pseudoephedrine dated July 19, a water blister pack from a cold pack, coffee filters, four containers of an unidentified liquid, three gas generators, a substance that field-tested positive for meth, baggies, drug paraphernalia and digital scales.
Court documents noted that men’s clothing, a wallet containing McMurtrey’s driver’s license and a bag containing make-up, women’s clothing, and pieces of mail addressed to Trent were also found in the basement.
