This new year holds special importance for the Show-Me State: Missouri celebrates is 200th anniversary of receiving statehood on Aug. 10.
To help commemorate the historic event, each county in the state has been given a banner and flag to fly in honor of the anniversary of Missouri joining the union as the 24th American state in 1821.
Recently, 142nd District Representative-elect Bennie Cook and current Rep. Robert Ross joined Texas County and its commissioners for the presentation and unveiling of the county’s bicentennial banner and flag.
“It’s an honor to join the Missouri General Assembly and serve as we celebrate and commemorate 200 years of statehood,” said Cook, a Republican from Houston. “As we look back and remember all that has happened in our state’s 200 years, we also look forward to continuing to grow and build a Missouri that represents the ideals of our state and its people.”
A series of events and projects are planned throughout the state to celebrate its rich and diverse history in the coming year. Learn more about how to participate in the celebration at Missouri2021.org.
Cook, who also joined elected officials in presenting a banner in Howell County, represents House District 142, which consists of Texas, Howell, Phelps and Pulaski counties. He officially begins his first term in the Missouri House today, as the 101st General Assembly convenes.
