As part of a cost-reduction plan, Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains announced it is temporarily laying off 114 employees, including clinical, non-clinical and administrative staff.
OMC Media Specialist Kim Wood said the employees would be furloughed until May 31.
In addition to the layoffs, Wood said executive and leadership staff will have their salaries reduced by 20% and the hospital is in contact with the U.S. Department of Agriculture regarding the hospital's $70 million building expansion project, for which the USDA is a funding source. When asked, Wood could not confirm whether plans were in the works to temporarily halt construction.
The layoffs and pay reduction are in response to measures by the hospital system taken to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. With stay-at-home orders and public gathering restrictions in place, OMC and other local health providers have been closing down nonemergency services and smaller clinic facilities.
“Our goal is to preserve the ability of OMC to care for the communities we serve and to quickly get back to work when this pandemic ends,” Wood said in a statement. “We hope and pray for our entire OMC family and wish all of you the very best during this unprecedented time.”
Though employees will not receive regular pay during the furlough, they will be eligible to file for unemployment insurance (UI). They will not be required to fulfill the standard job search requirement since they have a defined return date.
According to the Missouri Department of Labor & Industrial Relations, since March 15, over 250,000 Missourians have made initial claims for UI. In comparison, the number of initial UI claims in Missouri between Jan. 1 and Feb. 29 was just under 44,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.