Preparations are underway for the 2019 Veterans Day Parade, scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 in West Plains.
The parade will launch at People’s Park on the corner of Porter Wagoner Boulevard and Broadway, with lineup beginning at 10 a.m. The parade will be led by the 1142nd Color Guard, escorted by the West Plains Police.
Following will be Grand Marshal Gulf War veteran Anthony Smith, the West Plains Honor Guard, the West Plains Zizzer Band and the veterans service organizations.
All other entries will follow in the order they arrive at the staging area around People’s Park. Organizers said they are looking forward to honoring veterans, and having a great parade this year.
American Legion Post 23 is planning the event. Anyone who wants to participate in the parade should contact Phil Vance at 255-5909.
