Officials with Ozark National Scenic Riverways have announced a Haunted Night at Alley Spring from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 12 at Alley Spring, about six miles west of Eminence in Shannon County.
The event is free and all are invited to attend.
Stationed along an illuminated path, storytellers, authors, dramatists and historians will present “Ozark legends, folk tales, mysteries, superstitions and natural wonders with spellbinding, age-old storytelling,” officials said. Sessions will repeat every 30 minutes so visitors can attend them in any order they choose.
Tales and legends include “Native American Legends and Lore and Tales from the Past” presented by storytellers Denise Grow and Diane Moran, “True Tales of the Haunted Ozarks” presented by author and National Public Radio personality Marideth Sisco, “Sheriff Deatherage and the Baker Hanging and Civil War Struggles” presented by Eric Mansfield and David “Doc” Nappier, the skit “The Curse of the Healing Spring” presented by the Eminence High School Drama Club and “The Search for the Ozark Karkaghne Monster: A Hike to find the Lurking Beast,” guided by park rangers.
A food vendor will be on site providing food and drinks for purchase and visitors are encouraged to bring flashlights and folding lawn chairs.
To reach Alley Mill from West Plains, take north U.S. 63 to east U.S. 60, then continue east to Highway 19, turn north on Highway 19 at Winona, then west on Highway 106 at Eminence for about six miles. Or, take Highway 17 north to Mtn. View and continue north and east to Alley Spring.
For more information on the event, call 573-226-3945 or 573-323-4236, visit the Alley Spring State Park Facebook page or their website at www.nps.gov/ozar.
