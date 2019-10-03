The trial for a West Plains man accused of murder in the 2017 shooting death of John Albert Barbrow, 47, also of West Plains, has been continued.
Jorge Anthony Rosadilla-Gonzales, 62, Highway 14, was to have begun his jury trial Tuesday. He faces charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.
It will now begin July 22, 2020, before Judge Kelly Wayne Parker in Howell County, according to court records.
Parker is a 42nd Circuit Court Judge, presiding over the trial after a change of judge was granted. The 42nd Circuit includes Dent, Crawford, Iron, Reynolds and Wayne counties.
Officers with the West Plains Police Department responded to a report of a shooting the night of Oct. 23, 2017, at Snappy Mart No. 11 at the junction of Highway 14 and north U.S. 63.
On arrival, Detective Bryan Brauer said he saw Barbrow lying in the parking lot of the business with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to a probable cause statement provided by the Howell County Circuit Court.
Video surveillance from inside the business showed the men talking to one another and Rosadilla-Gonzales walking out and getting into a black pickup truck. According to the statement, as Barbrow approached the vehicle, surveillance showed a flash coming from inside the truck and Barbrow falling to the ground.
Rosadilla-Gonzales reportedly sped from the scene, heading south on U.S. 63. A short time later he was located at the corner of Porter Wagoner Boulevard and Gibson Avenue in West Plains by troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).
He was taken into custody by officers with the MSHP, West Plains Police Department and Howell County Sheriff’s Department.
During a search of the suspect, a loaded 22-caliber Walther P-22 pistol was found, Brauer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.