The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has announced another extension of an allowance for heavier-than-normal truckloads of rock, sand and gravel to travel on Missouri highways in flood relief and for levee and other public infrastructure flood repair.
The waiver allows private and for-hire motor carriers to haul up to 10% more than their licensed weight on Missouri highways.
The waiver remains in effect through Aug. 21.
While the waiver is in effect, participating motor carriers are limited to a loaded, gross weight no greater than 10% above the gross licensed weight of the commercial motor vehicle.
Under the waiver, drivers may transport rock, sand and gravel only within the state of Missouri.
Drivers must obey posted bridge weight limits; when crossing a bridge, the driver must restrict the vehicle speed to no more than 30 mph.
Travel under this allowance is only allowed on noninterstate highways.
Those taking advantage of the weight allowance cannot operate on any portion of the interstate highway system.
