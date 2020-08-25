A Mtn. View man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old, then pulling a gun on the child’s mother after she confronted him about it.
Marcus Anthony O’Neal, 34, has been charged with second-degree child molestation involving a victim younger than 12, first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by exhibiting.
Court records show the charges were filed against O’Neal on Thursday and that he is being held on $5,000 bond on a separate charge of unlawful possession of a firearm filed Aug. 4.
Mtn. View Police Department Officer Timothy Gordon reported that on Aug. 3 he was dispatched to a home in Mtn. View to investigate a report of a sexual assault, where he spoke to a family member of the alleged victim, who reported the child told an older sibling that O’Neal touched her in a sexual manner.
When the family member confronted O’Neal with a baseball bat, he allegedly pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at her while she was trying to make him stay until law enforcement arrived.
At that point, O’Neal reportedly escaped into the garage of the home, and when the family member advanced on him again he pulled the gun again, pointed it at her face and pulled the trigger, but it just clicked. The witness also stated that O’Neal used methamphetamine and was possibly under the influence at the time because he had been acting paranoid prior to the incident.
The alleged victim told Gordon the incident happened as she and O’Neal were sitting on the same couch watching a movie, and after it happened she immediately told her sibling.
O’Neal, in an interview with Mtn. View Police Detective Stetson Schwien, reportedly stated he and the child had watched a movie that night after everyone else had gone to bed, he eventually went to a room he shared with a family member of the victim, and that shortly after, the allegation was made and he and the family member had the confrontation.
Gordon reported O’Neal’s account of events was consistent with that of the witnesses, except O’Neal made no mention of or admitted to the assault.
