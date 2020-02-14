The West plains City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the West Plains City Hall, 1910 Holiday Lane.
The council will approve the minutes from the January meeting and consideration of payroll and bills for January. Mike Topliff will be appointed to the University Extension Board for a two-year term and Heather Risner will be appointed to the Tourist Development Advisory Council to replace Tiffany Neece.
Citizen Doug Martin will speak to the council on an approved request to address the issue of traffic signals on U.S. 63.
The council will also vote on four bills to become ordinances and resolutions. These include a proposed ordinance to establish a pole attachment fee for nonprofit and for-profit entities within city limits and a utility extension agreement between the city and Justin Huddleston and Kelsie Rasor Huddleston on behalf of Kelsie Rasor Chiropractic.
Pending resolutions include one concerning the city’s agreement to comply with various requirements to allow the city to receive financial assistance from United States Department of Agriculture andRural Development. A second resolution would extend Fifth Street from Kentucky Avenue to U.S. 63.
The council will take action on nine bid items including a load of fuel for a generator, break switch, conductors, static wire and material for transmission lines, laptops for city employees and a used tractor for the North Terra Golf Course.
Other action items include a formal request from city’s Finance Department to destroy certain records, council authorization for Missouri Highway Safety Program and a liquor license application for Jack’s Off Beat Bar, 112 W. Main Street.
To end the meeting, City Administrator Tom Stehn will give his report.
The next West Plains City Council meeting will be March 23.
