A Birch Tree man is charged with first-degree domestic assault involving serious injury after he allegedly struck his father in the face with a sugar container, breaking the man’s jaw, then knocked him down, breaking one of the man’s ribs.
A warrant has been issued for Doolin Youngblood, 23, with bond set at $50,000, according to court records.
Shannon County Sheriff’s Deputy Dustin Lyon reported he was informed Sunday that Youngblood had been in an altercation with his father and mother at their home two days earlier.
The alleged victim told Lyon that he had just gone to the hospital for his injuries, which he said happened during an altercation that started with a “yelling match” between the couple and Youngblood.
During the assault Youngblood allegedly threw a sugar container at his father’s face, hitting it, then then struck him on the face multiple times with his fist before jumping on top of him and knocking him to the ground.
The injured man also had bruises and lacerations from the alleged assault, Lyon added.
An order of protection for the parents is in place against Youngblood; the reported incident was the third time Youngblood had caused serious injuries to one of his parents, Lyon stated in documents submitted to prosecutors.
Youngblood’s father reportedly explained to the deputy that his son was being cared for in their home after being involved in a four-wheeler accident a few weeks prior.
In March Youngblood and his mother Brenda were each charged in connection with an altercation at his parent’s home that had begun the night before over an argument about a microwave.
Youngblood’s parents were both reportedly injured in the incident, suffering a rib and facial contusion and skin tears and neck pain.
Brenda Youngblood was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at a person, after allegedly shooting at him “to scare him off her property” as he attempted to leave with the microwave.
Doolin Youngblood was charged with third-degree domestic assault related to that incident, but the charges against him and his mother were dropped, according to court records.
