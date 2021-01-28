A Birch Tree resident who allegedly had several types of controlled substances at his home in amounts consistent with distribution, plus ledgers with names and dollar amounts, and cash, is charged with four felonies.
Michael P. Gimpel, 42, reportedly lives within 1,000 feet of a Birch Tree city park and faces one count of distribution of a controlled substance within a protected location, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana or a synthetic cannabinoid.
He was arrested Sunday and is held on $100,000 bond, according to court records.
Shannon County Sheriff Darrin Brawley reported his department acted on information that Gimpel sold methamphetamine to a person between Jan. 10 and Sunday, from his home.
During a search of Gimpel's house, deputies allegedly found several types of pills believed to include prescription drugs methadone, clonazapam, and alphrozolam; several bags of a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana; a bag of dried brown/grey substances believed to be psilocybin mushroom; several bags of large white crystals believed to be methamphetamine; and a dark brown oil or paste believed to be a derivative of marijuana, plus a glass pipe containing the same substance.
Paraphernalia reportedly found in Gimpel's home included scales, measuring and scooping equipment with apparent controlled substances on them, and items commonly used in distribution such as a large quantity of baggies, empty syringes, empty capsules and rolling papers.
In the same room with the other evidence, ledgers were found containing names and numbers that appear to correspond with weights or amounts and currency amounts, and a “significant” amount of cash was found in a container with some of the controlled substances, according to court documents.
A complaint filed by Shannon County Prosecuting Attorney Jodie Brumble indicates Gimpel is considered a persistent felony offender, having been convicted in 2015 and 2018 of felony resisting arrest, and in 2014 he pleaded guilty to felony distribution or possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.