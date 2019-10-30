A warrant has been issued for a West Plains man who allegedly threatened to kill his wife and held her in a room by blocking the doorway with an armoire, then choked her and struck her in the face.
Bond for Robert Christopher Wilson, 38, County Road 8236, is set at $50,000. He has been charged with first-degree domestic assault, second-degree domestic assault, kidnapping and two counts of armed criminal action.
Howell County Deputy Chad Johnson reported Oct. 12 he was dispatched to a home on County Road 6850, where he was initially advised a man there was threatening to kill his wife, and then that Wilson was allegedly upstairs in the home stabbing his wife in the neck.
On arrival, Johnson saw another deputy had arrived; and the alleged victim was standing in the yard wrapped in a red blanket, with dried blood on the right side of her face.
According to Johnson, the woman said Wilson had been outside staining the house with his brother, came inside and sat next to her, then saw on his mother’s phone that his mother sent money to someone.
The woman told Johnson that Wilson concluded she had sent money to someone in prison, and went outside to tell his brother and mother to come back in and lock the door behind them.
Wilson allegedly then got a knife from the kitchen and cut her near her left eyebrow with it, the woman told Johnson. When the blade fell off of the knife handle, he reportedly took a screwdriver from a coffee table and forced her upstairs, where he moved an armoire in front of the door opening and made her remove her shirt so she wouldn’t run away.
The woman alleged he choked her until she passed out and when she regained consciousness, he hit her in the That was when the woman got a blanket to cover herself and went next door, she told the deputy. She also reportedly told Johnson that Wilson was released from prison Aug. 28 and had reported to his probation officer two days prior.
Johnson said he did a follow-up with the alleged victim at Ozarks Medical Center, where she told him she had a broken nose, her upper lip was swollen and she had a chipped tooth in addition to the cut near her eyebrow.
Court records show in Howell County Wilson was sentenced to three years in prison on a 2001 conviction of second-degree burglary, 80 days on a 2004 conviction of escape or attempted escape from custody and driving while revoked/suspended, four years on a 2004 conviction of three counts of second-degree burglary and six years on a 2007 conviction of theft of a credit card or letter of credit.
In Oregon County, Wilson was sentenced to four years on a 2002 conviction of stealing.
