A Willow Springs man has been charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and escaping from custody while under arrest for a felony after fleeing the scene on foot while being detained by a state trooper.
Ryan Dale Pettitt, 23, Willow Springs, was arrested at 12:45 p.m. Friday on County Road 5640 on Willow Springs city charges of failure to appear on charges of possession of narcotic equipment, failure to register a motor vehicle and other traffic violations and county charges of failure to appear on traffic charges. He is being held with $6,681 bail.
Trooper M. Chastain reported he responded to the scene after the patrol had been informed there was a stranded motorist and found Pettitt had eight active misdemeanor warrants from Willow Springs.
A check of the vehicle revealed it had been reported stolen out of Willow Springs. A woman that was with Pettitt was released from the scene. Pettitt was allowed to remain out of handcuffs to smoke a cigarette since he had been cooperative, but while Chastain was checking the vehicle to make sure Pettitt’s belongings had been removed he fled into the woods, the trooper said.
A rifle was found in a fence line about 20 yards from the vehicle, Chastain added.
