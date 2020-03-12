On Thursday, Michael Pace of West Plains announced his decision to step down from his role as a member of the Missouri State Highways and Transportation Commission, effective immediately.
Pace was appointed to the commission in January 2015 by former Gov. Jay Nixon. During his tenure, Pace served twice as both chair and vice chair.
Pace’s term expired March 1, 2019, however, Gov. Mike Parson asked him to stay on for a little longer.
“I was humbled when Governor Nixon appointed me and I was humbled when Governor Parson asked me to stay on,” Pace said. He reflected on his time with the commission and highlighted some of the projects that brought him the most pride.
“Sinking Creek Bridge in Shannon County — we got that replaced in record time,” he recalled.”And the bridges washed out in Ozark County after the 2017 flood, we also got them replaced in record time.”
He added he was involved in many projects across the state, including a partnership with the state of Illinois to build the new Champ Clark Bridge across the Mississippi River, connecting Louisiana, in Pike County, Mo., to Illinois. The new structure opened in August 2019 and replaces a truss bridge of the same name that stood for 91 years before its demolition.
“It was a sincere pleasure to be in a leadership role and lead what I believe to be the premier Department of Transportation in the country,” Pace said. “I’m so proud of the folks with MoDOT.”
Pace plans to spend his retirement enjoying his farm, traveling and spending time with his grandkids. “I want to thank Mike Pace for his service to Missourians as a member of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission,” said Gov. Parson in accepting Pace’s resignation. “Commissioner Pace is a dedicated public servant and the state is a better place today thanks to his service and his commitment to improving Missouri’s transportation system.”
Parson will be responsible for naming Pace’s replacement on the commission, a six-member board that governs the Missouri Department of Transportation.
“Mike Pace will be missed on the commission. We wish him well, and thank him for the five years he gave to the commission,” said John Briscoe of New London, who was named commission chair March 6. “We understand his desire to return to full-time retirement, and we know we’ll be able to call on him in the future should we need his expertise and experience.”
MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna added, “It’s been an honor to work with Mike Pace for the past five years. His commitment, knowledge and dedication have been instrumental in providing Missourians with a sound transportation system and ensuring that they have and will continue to receive a valuable return on their investment.”
Pace is a retired brigadier general in the Army National Guard who began his military career as an enlisted engineer. He served in aviation positions for almost 30 years, attaining the master aviator badge. While serving in the military, Pace also spent nearly 33 years with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, achieving the rank of major and retiring as director of the criminal investigation bureau in Jefferson City.
Pace and his wife Diana live in West Plains and have two children and six grandchildren.
